Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 120 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 120 ($1.44) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 136 ($1.63).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.77 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 89.87 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69). The company has a market capitalization of £25.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,529.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

