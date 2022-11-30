Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 120 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 120 ($1.44) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.39) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.63).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.77 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,529.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 89.87 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

