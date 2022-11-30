Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.87) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vonovia Price Performance

VNA stock opened at €23.80 ($24.54) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 52-week high of €51.30 ($52.89).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

