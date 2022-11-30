Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €28.00 by Barclays

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($49.48) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Vonovia stock opened at €23.80 ($24.54) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 52 week high of €51.30 ($52.89). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.