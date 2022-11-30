Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

