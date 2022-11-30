Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €11.90 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €11.90 ($12.27) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.34) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.67) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.34) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.89) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

ETR:TEG opened at €5.89 ($6.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.86. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €5.59 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of €25.49 ($26.28).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.