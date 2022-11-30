Westwood Wealth Management Has $5.48 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westwood Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,611.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.3% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $942.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

