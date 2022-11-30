Westwood Wealth Management Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 29.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.