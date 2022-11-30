Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 188,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.65.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

