Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $285.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

