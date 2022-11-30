Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Lessened by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

