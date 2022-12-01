11,263 Shares in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 258.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FLBL opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.
