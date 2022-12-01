11,361 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 2.3 %

GOOD stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

