11,890 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 323,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

