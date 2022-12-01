14,895 Shares in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NL Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in NL Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NL stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

