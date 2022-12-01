1,512 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

ALNY stock opened at $220.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

