16,966 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,298,000 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

