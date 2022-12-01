1,786 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

