2,044 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day moving average is $128.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

