21,028 Shares in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

CARE stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

