23,819 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 128,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $734.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

