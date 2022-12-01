24,654 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 81,711 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 221.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,160,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of PRDO opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $963.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

