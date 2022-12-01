30,248 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.8 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.