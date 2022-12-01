3,116 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $243.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $243.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

