31,179 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.