32,401 Shares in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 564.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 209,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KSTR stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.