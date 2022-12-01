3,578 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

