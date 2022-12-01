37,198 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Under Armour by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 26.5% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

