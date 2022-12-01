4,139 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Spire by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Spire by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Spire by 73.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire Cuts Dividend

Shares of SR opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.84%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

