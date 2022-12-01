430 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Etsy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Etsy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

