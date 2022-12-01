5,141 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. abrdn plc increased its position in Coupa Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,838,000 after acquiring an additional 689,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $204.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

