54,148 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.58. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

