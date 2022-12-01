5,569 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 461.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $118.57.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

