565 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 126,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Yum China by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,671,000 after acquiring an additional 792,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,585,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.