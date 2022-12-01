5,769 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93.

