5,856 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMED opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

