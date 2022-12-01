611 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 496.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 283.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $59.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

