6,352 Shares in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 158,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $44.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

