6,451 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,337,000 after buying an additional 524,920 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $77.66.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

