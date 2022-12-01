9,546 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

ILF opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

