977 Shares in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVG opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

