A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $271,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 939.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

