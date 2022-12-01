AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 86.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 230.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
AdaptHealth Price Performance
NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48.
AdaptHealth Profile
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.