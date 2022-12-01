AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 86.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 230.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,896,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,896,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,246,194 shares of company stock worth $25,806,393. Company insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

