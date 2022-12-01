Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.33

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 109628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

