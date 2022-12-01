ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALJ Regional were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional Price Performance

ALJJ opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder William Montgomery purchased 44,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,522.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,845 shares in the company, valued at $627,925.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 66.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

ALJ Regional Profile

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.