Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.08

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 1831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

