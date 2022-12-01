AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,643 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 82.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 71.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 459.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

