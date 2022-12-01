AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 727 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.06. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.44.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

