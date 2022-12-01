AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,235 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

