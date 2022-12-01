AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

